Headliners Week of 11/21 – 11/27

RISMedia Executive Editor Maria Patterson delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate. In focus this week: NAR has approved several MLS policy proposals, including display of buyer broker commissions; Lawrence Yun’s session at the NAR conference; a recap of RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum and Power Broker & Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Also, @properties buys Christies International Real Estate.