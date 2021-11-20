No Result
Headliners Week of 11/21 – 11/27

Catch Up on This Week's Biggest Stories

RISMedia Executive Editor Maria Patterson delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate. In focus this week: NAR has approved several MLS policy proposals, including display of buyer broker commissions; Lawrence Yun’s session at the NAR conference; a recap of RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum and Power Broker & Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Also, @properties buys Christies International Real Estate.
