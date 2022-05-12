RISMedia’s inaugural Real Estate Rookie of the Year award recognizes the extraordinary efforts of real estate agents who are new to the business, but already experiencing great success, both in terms of production as well as their overall role as a real estate professional.



RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year will be selected based on 2021 sales volume and transaction data, professional education investment, technology prowess and community involvement. Ten finalists will be named in September, and the winner will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 11th in Orlando, Florida, during the annual REALTORSⓇ Conference & Expo.

Nominate an agent to become RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the year here All nominees will then receive a form to provide more information in order to be considered for the award. The deadline to nominate a Rookie of the Year is June 27th.

See more details in our Frequently Asked Questions below. Thank you for participating in RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year awards. Wishing you the best of luck and continued success!

Frequently Asked Questions



Nominating a Real Estate Rookie of the Year

Can anyone nominate a Real Estate Rookie of the Year?

Yes! Anyone within the real estate industry may nominate an agent to become RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year.



Can I nominate more than one agent?

Yes! You may nominate as many agents as you like. Once you submit your first nomination, you’ll be prompted to submit additional candidates, if you’d like.

How does an agent qualify as a rookie?

To be considered for RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year, an agent must not have received your real estate license prior to Jan. 1, 2020.

What happens after I nominate an agent?

After you nominate a Real Estate Rookie of the Year, the agent you nominate will receive an email with a link to a form for more information. Your nominee cannot be considered unless this form is completed.

If You’ve Been Nominated to Become a Real Estate Rookie of the Year

Do I need to provide my real estate license?

You must provide your real estate license number. We encourage you to also upload your license in the field provided, but this is not required.



What is the timeframe for my production data?

The Real Estate Rookie of the Year will be judged based on 2021 production data only (sales volume and transactions).

Do I provide my brokerage’s production data?

No. The Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is based on your individual production data only.

Can I list my licensing course or training provided by my broker in the Professional Education field?

No. Any education related to securing your license does not qualify. New agent training or other training provided by your brokerage also does not qualify. In this field, please provide us with professional education, training or coaching you have invested in outside of your licensing and brokerage training (i.e., outside coaching, certification courses, advanced degrees, etc.).

In the technology field, can I provide my brokerage’s website and social media sites?

No. We want to know about your professional online presence as an individual, so please only provide links to your website/social media. Then tell us a bit about the technology you’re using to build your business.



In the community service field, can I provide my brokerage’s community/charitable efforts?

Yes, as long as you are an active part of those efforts, so please provide details as to how you are personally involved, along with any other community/charitable efforts you pursue as an individual.

Will the information I provide on my submission be verified?

Yes. The RISMedia team will be verifying all information provided on your nomination form.



How will RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year be selected?

RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year criteria will be weighted toward production data. Final selections will take professional education, technology and community service into consideration.

When will RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year be announced?

We will announce our Top 10 Finalists for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year online at rismedia.com this September. The winner will be named and awarded in November during RISMedia’s 26th Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner. The finalists and winner will receive special coverage in the December issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine.

For further questions regarding RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year, please contact online@rismedia.com.