Dr. Lisa Sturtevant

Chief Economist

Bright MLS

Between the Fed’s intervention on interest rates, mortgage rates approaching 7%, and inventory remaining low, it can be hard for even seasoned REALTORS® to navigate this market. Dr. Lisa Sturtevant joins the latest episode of RealEdge to offer some clarity. Her conversation with host Daniel Ramsey mixes data analysis and prognosis. Real estate professionals will learn both tips on how to talk to their clients about market conditions and get an idea of what conditions to prepare their businesses for.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

0:33 – The three parts of the market real estate professionals have to track.

3:01 – Lisa’s experience at RISMedia’s CEO and Leadership Exchange.

4:45 – What do the next 12 to 24 months hold for the market?

7:09 – How should real estate professionals manage the "pause" in home buying demand?

9:31 – What to tell your clients who are selling homes right now.

11:59 – Why we won't see a buyer's market for a long time.

17:16 – How to educate buyers and sellers on the state of the market?

23:21 – Don't read too much into falling homeownership rates.

25:59 – Current market trends, both beneficial and detrimental.

30:41 – Which transactions are assured right now?

33:43 – A prognosis for the job market in 2023.

36:39 – How politics, domestic and international, could affect the market.

40:05 – The best advice for real estate professionals, mortgage lenders, and home builders.

41:33 – What to expect when Lisa speaks at RISMedia's "Rocking In The New Year 2023" virtual event.

Dr. Lisa Sturtevant is an economist/economic advisor with a focus on housing markets. She is based in the Washington D.C. metro area.

In 2006, Sturtevant earned her Ph.D. in Public Policy/Regional Economic Development from George Mason University. Beforehand, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Economics from Wake Forest University in 1994 and a Master’s in Public Policy from the University of Maryland in 2000.

Sturtevant continued in academia for a time, working in positions ranging from a Research Professor at George Mason from 2006 – 2013 to a Senior Visiting Fellow at the Urban Land Institute’s Terwilliger Center for Housing from 2016 – 2019.

In 2016, she entered the private sector and founded LSA Planning, which partners with communities to assess and promote local housing development. She served as LSA’s president until 2020 and currently works as a company advisor. She then served as chief economist of Virginia REALTORS® from 2020 – 2022 and is currently chief economist for Bright MLS.

