ShelterZoom and Metrixx LLC join forces to streamline the real estate transaction process.

In the age of information, it can be difficult to silo through the mass amounts of data at your disposal. The seemingly limitless vat of technology and intelligence at your fingertips can be a daunting prospect for those looking to buy and sell.

With the aid of ShelterZoom’s industry-backed technology to keep documents, contracts and other files in one safe place, Metrixx LLC—a global distributor of best-in-class financial data, analytics and investment reporting solutions—has angled its repository model toward streamlining transactional dealings for real estate.

“Most people will shop for a house on all the different websites and then contact the REALTOR® and the mortgage person,” says Jim Marzano, founder and CEO of Metrixx. “While there’s nothing wrong with the shopping, our model is designed for those who are ready to do business.”

Doubling down on its commitment to help clients make better investment decisions, Metrixx launched V-Lister, which allows people to buy, sell or rent property as easily as they can buy and sell a share of stock or future instruments. Its entire operating model is based on independent data and has the ability—at the request of a user—to push data, normalize it in its database and cross-reference it on other similar platforms. Using ShelterZoom’s DocuWalk application, V-Lister aggregates all the information in one private and secure blockchain-based home.

According to market research, real estate marketplace companies report nearly 1.5 billion hits on average a year—a far cry from the estimated 7 million transactions executed in total. Utilizing Metrixx’s cutting-edge information technology not only narrows down the scope for those looking to buy or sell property, but it also helps REALTORS® effectively target qualified buyers.

“Not only is it a very cost-effective way to engage with a prospective buyer, but it’s also a cost-effective way to engage a seller,” explains Marzano. “We can bring what I call the serious buyer, serious seller or serious renter to the surface so that REALTORS®, attorneys and other intermediaries can begin marketing directly to those who want to make a transaction. Because of the work we’ve done, we’ve narrowed the funnel down to that last short bit of distance from the 1.5 billion to the roughly 7 million transactions last year.”

Through these secure DocuWalk programs and core qualifiers, a buyer is introduced to the mortgage community, given a pre-approval and led down what Marzano calls the “sacrosanct document trail.” From there, a registry is created, which covers housing must-haves, non-negotiables, etc. Next up is representation, where a REALTOR® or an attorney is looped in to help navigate next steps. If estimates change, the mortgage provider is given a link that lives in their system.

Instead of being bombarded by the information wave presented in mainstream data lakes, V-Lister allows users to coast through the process of buying or selling homes—with the added advantage for real estate professionals in knowing who the trusted web-surfers are.

“We’re basically teeing everything up to get to that point where you’re ready to buy,” says Marzano. “You’ve got a property identified, you’ve got representation, and now it’s going to be a matter of executing and getting the transaction done.”

