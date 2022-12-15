Headliners Week of 12/11 – 12/17

Some good news and some bad news as economists see a mixed bag for real estate next year.Read more
Some good news and some bad news as economists see a mixed bag for real estate next year.Read more
Lower sales volume and flat home price appreciation are just a few of the predictions that Buffini unpacks in this...Read more
This Week's Video: Executive Editor Maria Patterson delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in...Read more
This Week's Video: RISMedia Senior Managing Editor Paige Tepping delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top...Read more
RISMedia Senior Editor Jordan Grice delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Managing Editor Paige Brown delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Senior Managing Editor Paige Tepping delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real...Read more
RISMedia Senior Editor Jesse Williams delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
RISMedia Senior Editor Jesse Williams delivers this week's Headliners, a video recap of the week's top stories in real estate.Read more
Click below to receive the latest real estate news and events directly to your inbox.