Real estate transactions can get complicated, and with a lot of money and emotions involved, having a trusted professional on your side to look out for your best interests is essential.

Buying a house without a REALTOR®® is a significant mistake, and with the seller being responsible for paying your agent’s commission, purchasing without an agent makes little sense.

We will cover critical things you need to know.

Why buying without a REALTOR® is a mistake

A real estate agent is trained to handle the many complex aspects of a home sale that a buyer without experience typically does not have time for and who doesn’t have experience with, such as managing appointments, negotiating, researching and looking at homes. These are just one part of ensuring the client gets the home they want.

When you hire a buyer’s agent, they will have access to the Multiple Listing Service, which reveals information not shown on property websites. This will make finding the right home easier, potentially having access to listings before they appear online.

Buying a home also involves coordinating with many other real estate professionals to ensure the transaction goes smoothly.

Using a REALTOR® to help you buy will make the process considerably more manageable than tackling it yourself. They’ll also be well aware of the rules and regulations that must be followed during the different purchase stages.

All of this means that choosing to use a REALTOR® when buying a home will mean an easier time for you with less work involved.

Potential scenarios where it’s a mistake not to use a REALTOR®

These are some areas where not having a REALTOR® working for you can lead to big issues.

You are buying a new construction

The seller doesn’t want to pay a commission

You have purchased many properties before

There is a direct connection with the seller

You are a real estate agent

What a REALTOR® does to help you buy a home

If you don’t have help from a real estate agent when buying your home, you can easily make crucial mistakes. Here some tasks a REALTOR® will assist with.

Applying for a home loan

Before you begin your search, you need to know your budget. Get pre-approval from the lender that offers you the best loan terms.

Research the area

If you don’t know the neighborhood well, find out about changes in the area that could affect your homeownership.

Comparable homes

Check the prices of recently sold similar homes to the ones you are interested in. This will give you a better understanding of the market and what homes are worth. This should help you judge the best offer when you find a home you like.

Read the seller’s disclosure

Most states require sellers to write a disclosure that includes known issues in the home and the neighborhood. The disclosure could alert you to something that may make you change your mind about the property and help you avoid a costly mistake.

Ensuring there are no property stigmatizations is critical to avoid purchase mistakes.

Make an offer

When you want to make an offer, you’ll want a REALTOR®, as your offer letter is legally binding. You need to include a copy of the preapproval letter, dates you expect to close, and a deadline to respond to the offer.

There may be a back and-forth with the seller or their REALTOR® over your offer amount and details. Your REALTOR® will help with the negotiations to ensure you have the necessary contingencies and pay the right price for the home.

With the offer accepted, you will probably need to provide an earnest money deposit to a trusted third party.

Mortgage application

With the details agreed with the seller, you need to apply for the mortgage. Your lender will want your documents and the home appraised before they approve your mortgage.

Home inspection

To ensure you aren’t buying a home with serious problems, get a home inspection. If there are any serious problems, these might need to be negotiated with the seller.

Closing

Your attorney will review the closing documents, and you’ll also need to work with a title company to complete this final stage.

Final thoughts

Buying a house without a REALTOR® is never recommended. Follow these tips to ensure you have a smooth transaction.