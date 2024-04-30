eXp Realty® has announced the appointment of Tampa eXp Realty agent and team leader Kendall Bonner as vice president of Industry Relations. She will be responsible for developing and fortifying strategic partnerships within the real estate sector.

With more than a decade of industry experience, eXp stated that Bonner will focus on guiding agents through the significant shifts currently shaping the real estate industry, particularly in light of the recent NAR settlement. Her efforts will center on advocating for the interests of the eXp Realty community, ensuring that eXp remains at the forefront of industry advocacy and partnership development.

“Kendall’s deep industry knowledge and commitment to excellence are exactly what we need at a time of major industry transformation,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Her perspective as a leader and innovator will be invaluable in strengthening our relationships within the real estate community and enhancing our platform for agents.”

Before joining eXp Realty, the company stated that Bonner was the team leader of The Kendall Bonner Team. Her team joined eXp in March 2023, propelled by her desire to coach and support underserved and new agents in the industry. Bonner has received multiple accolades for her work, including being named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker multiple times. She is also a prolific author and respected authority on various facets of real estate.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge and to contribute more broadly to the evolution of our industry,” said Bonner. “This role offers a unique opportunity to influence how real estate professionals adapt to and lead through industry changes. I am committed to ensuring that our eXp Realty community is empowered to excel during these dynamic times.”

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com/.