Before the continuous wave of litigation and investigations that has engulfed the residential real estate industry this past year, the Burnett vs. NAR case and its historic 1.8 billion settlement award handed down to the plaintiffs on Oct. 31 set the precedent.

Regular readers of RISMedia may remember last fall that leading up to and even after the decision, including a contentious debate with the plaintiffs’ lead attorney, one of the most outspoken critical voices against the case and Attorney Ketchmark himself, was real estate CEO Anthony Lamacchia.

“There is more competition in our space than arguably any other space as far as consumers go,” Lamacchia, CEO of Massachusetts-based Lamacchia Companies and broker/owner of Lamacchia Realty, argued to Mike Ketchmark during the Jan. 26 debate. “If I want to replace my driveway, there’s five local contractors I can call and probably three will call me back. If I want to replace the windows in my house maybe there’s 10 and maybe six will call me back. But if I want to sell my home, there’s 9,500 REALTORS® in greater Boston and probably 9,000 will come to my house the next day to list the home. And you’re trying to act like consumers don’t have any choices. It’s crazy to me.”

Since that historic decision and debate, Lamacchia has remained a standout spokesperson in the industry on the topic of buyer agency in the wake of the commissions lawsuits, and has positioned his companies for ongoing success through these challenging times, by way of several acquisitions this past year, most recently of Sears Real Estate, previously owned in part by current NAR President Kevin Sears, this past April. That acquisition marked Lamacchia Realty’s fourth in Massachusetts in the past 10 months, with prior acquisitions in Falmouth, Fall River and Seekonk, Massachusets later last year.



Lamacchia will be sharing his insights into the inevitable new rules and practices surrounding buyer agency that are to come, as well as the changes he and other real estate leaders are implementing now, in a deep-dive session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange on Sept. 4-6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Click here to register now!

Lammachia will moderate the session, titled, “POWER HOUR: The New Era of Buyer Agency,” taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 9-10 a.m. ET.

Attendess will learn hands-on strategies for revamping your company’s approach to buyer agency, from contract and commissions to education and marketing.



In addition to Lamacchia the session will feature four other industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:

Anthony Lamacchia

Broker/Owner/CEO, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

Joe Rand

Chief Creative Officer, Howard Hanna | Rand Realty

Jemila Winsey

CEO & Principal Broker, ERA Legacy Living

Tim Milam

CEO, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Felicia Hengle

President, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead. Register here!

Thank you to our 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors!

Title Sponsor

RE/MAX

Diamond Sponsors

Homes.com

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Master Sponsors

Bright MLS

Buffini & Company

Colibri Real Estate

CoreLogic

HouseAmp

FBS Data

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

Sackcloth & Ashes