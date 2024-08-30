Above, from left, Liam Coonahan, George Gatt, Jessica Paulucci, David Super and Tracy Wiley.

RISMedia recently announced the Top 25 regional Rookie of the Year finalists for 2024. The third annual Rookie of the Year program, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate, is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business, yet already achieving extraordinary results. Here, we spotlight the five regional finalists from the Northeast.

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25, and announced during RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange this September 4-6 in Washington, D.C. The national winner will be announced during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on Friday, November 8 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year were considered based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.

Though the Rookie of the Year finalists come from all different markets across the country, their commonalities are what have driven them to such success, from continuing education, dedication to helping others and a strong focus on the goals they set for themselves, their clients and their businesses.

“Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, not to mention amid the fallout from the commission lawsuits, took a tremendous degree of commitment and resiliency,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is more important than ever that we honor new-to-the-business agents for not only their production success but for the passion and professionalism with which they approach their business. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are delighted to again partner with RISMedia to recognize new agents who have demonstrated they are thriving in their careers and, as such, making a difference in their communities and in their profession,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, Colibri’s GM, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships. “What we know from our rookies is that now is a great time to start a career in real estate. These new agents are the next generation within the real estate profession because they know how to successfully navigate the market and win. We couldn’t be prouder to highlight their accomplishments and results.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the 2024 Top 25 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Northeast finalists are listed below in alphabetical order according to region, along with their thoughts on early success in real estate. Stay tuned to learn more about them in the coming weeks.

Meet the Top 5 Finalists From the Northeast

Liam Coonahan

REAL of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

Liam Coonahan believes that our minds are the only thing stopping us from getting what we want, and that if you believe in yourself and want it badly enough, you will find a way. And that is exactly what he did in his rookie year in the real estate business.

“My biggest contributing factor for my success is simply hard work,” says Coonahan. “Early mornings, late nights and weekends—there are other factors that have helped, but none of them can replace hard work.

Making connections in the business is what he loves most about real estate, and Coonahan believes some of the high value people he has met have changed his life. Always striving for more, he depends on the value of learning from others.

George Gatt

Stephen Joseph Properties

New York

George Gatt is a dedicated and committed real estate agent who has invested in his career and the broader real estate industry. He is continually striving for excellence and innovation, maintaining a high standard of professionalism in all aspects of his work.

“I find true happiness in making a positive impact on my client’s lives and sharing in their moments of joy at the closing table or lease signing,” says Gatt. “I wake up happy everyday ready to help people reach their real estate goals.”

With the support and guidance of his broker, Gatt has learned the importance of integrity, compassion and a strong work ethic. Committed to understanding and meeting his clients’ needs, he puts his focus on building strong relationships and providing personalized service for each transaction, earning him referrals and repeat clients.

Jessica Paulucci

Howard Hanna | Coach REALTORS®

New York

Jessica Paulucci believes real estate is a breath of fresh air after her tim ein the corporate world. She has always been the type to help others, no matter the circumstances.

With a love of serving her clients and a love of homes, putting the two together is a dream for Paulucci. Crediting her success to management, she has learned the importance of education and support.

“When I get it right and find the perfect home for someone it gives me such an incredible sense of purpose,” she says. “Each transaction is a story for me, a story about a proud first-home buyer or a story about a family finally being able to afford their dream home.”

David Super

Tim Dunham Realty

Maine

David Super strives for excellence and making a positive impact in the industry. In his rookie year, he focused on building strong relationships and leveraging his network. By staying connected with lenders and other industry professionals, he is able to answer his client’s questions and exceed his professional scope of practice.

Focused on providing exceptional service and staying committed to continuous learning, he earned the ABR designation, completed the associate broker course and continues to take education classes.

“Helping clients find their dream homes, navigating them through significant life transitions, and being a part of such an important milestone is incredibly fulfilling,” says Super. “The dynamic nature of the industry, the chance to continuously learn, and the satisfaction of achieving successful outcomes for clients make real estate a truly rewarding career.”

Tracy Wiley

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Pennsylvania

Tracy Wiley has spent her rookie year understanding the value of quality relationships. By prioritizing these connections, she ensures her clients trust her completely with the real estate needs and enjoy a seamless experience both buying and selling.

She credits her company with aligning with her values and commitment to professionalism to her colleagues, clients and community. Their support and mentorship have been crucial to her development, especially being new in the business.

“Whether it’s forming new relationships or reconnecting with familiar ones, each day in this field is a new adventure,” says Wiley. “I find joy in every aspect of the process, from helping clients sell their homes after 30 years of cherished memories to guiding first-time buyers through the excitement of their initial purchase.”

RISMedia’s 2024 Rookie of the Year Regional Winners will be announced during RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C., September 4-6. There is still space available to attend this high-level educational and networking event, featuring more than 120 expert speakers taking part in 25-plus presentations and panel discussions. Visit https://events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange-2024 to learn more and to register.