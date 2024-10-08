Real estate coaching firm Buffini & Company has announced the new Referral Maker® Social Suite, described as a “a sophisticated yet easy-to-use new solution that automates and accelerates” real estate agents’ social media marketing



Powered by Back At You, Referral Maker® automates social media outreach across multiple platforms in one solution–including an MLS integration for sharing property listings via social media posts, individual websites and videos.

“Having access to Social Suite will supercharge Buffini members’ real estate businesses, providing them with more leads and visibility for their listings,” says Darin Dawson, chief growth officer with Buffini & Company. “With Social Suite, agents can automate their social marketing efforts, which can be a time-consuming task if they don’t have in-house support. As a result of using this incredible platform, agents can spend less time worrying about their marketing and more time doing what they do best: serving their clients and prospecting for new business.”

Social Suite users will receive relevant content each month from Buffini & Company on real estate-related topics, such as local market conditions. The platform also features a design studio, intended to help agents design and customize social posts with a library of ready-made templates. Administrative users can create branded templates for their agents and lock vital branding elements to ensure brand compliance with just one click.

In a press release, current Buffini coaching clients who use Social Suite testified that they’re impressed so far with the platform.



“ is amazing, and in the last month it’s been a game-changer for me,” says Marvin Phillip, a REALTOR® with Y Realty in Lakewood, California. “It was taking me a day to plan, create and schedule my social media posts for the coming month. This now gives me that time back, and the content is good quality.

“I was surprised by how many leads I got off of my listing ads — more than any other platform I’ve used in my 21-year career,” said Brooke Miller, Team Leader and REALTOR® with Long & Foster Realtors in Fredericksburg, Virginia.



Dawson noted that Social Suite is available at no added cost specifically to Buffini & Company members who purchase Referral Maker® PRO, One2One Coaching™ or Leadership Coaching™.

Brokers who purchase Leadership Coaching also receive an added bonus of up to 50 Referral Maker® CRM team licenses for their agents, along with complimentary access to Social Suite.



“In today’s competitive market, offering this added benefit gives brokerages and team leaders an edge to recruit and retain top agents,” Dawson says, emphasizing the MLS integration as a key feature. “Social Suite currently integrates with about 90% of MLSs in the United States and Canada, so there’s a very small number of MLSs that are not integrated. However, you can still manually enter that information in and automatically post it to social media.”

For more information, visit https://win.buffini.com/company/why-buffini/.