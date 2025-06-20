Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the acquisition of Marquee Realty, a boutique firm based in Astoria, Queens. This strategic expansion strengthens Howard Hanna’s growing footprint across the New York City metropolitan area and marks the company’s third acquisition in the region during the past 18 months.

Founded by industry veteran Roz Khan, Marquee Realty will now operate under the Howard Hanna banner.

“We’re proud to welcome Marquee Realty to the Howard Hanna family as we continue to invest in the New York market,” said Howard “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, in a press release. “This move reflects our ongoing commitment to serving one of the most dynamic and diverse real estate markets in the country. We believe deeply in the strength of the New York metro region and are excited about the continued growth and opportunity ahead.”

Howard Hanna maintains existing offices in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Staten Island and Jersey City—the addition of a Queens-based location expands the company’s presence across the five boroughs of New York.

The acquisition of Marquee Realty is part of a larger ongoing strategy to expand Howard Hanna’s presence in key urban markets, according to the company in a press release.

