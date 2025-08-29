We’re almost through 2025, and once again, our industry is grappling with significant questions about how to handle property data, with ongoing debates over Clear Cooperation Policy (CCP), delayed listings as well as the value of transparency throughout the buying and selling process. This continued controversy and confusion are stalling necessary progress for our industry.

The harsh truth is that many in the real estate industry saw these challenges coming to a head for years and still chose not to tackle them head-on. So, what can we take away from this current moment to better prepare ourselves for the future?

Standards matter

Some see standards as barriers when, in reality, they’re what hold the marketplace together. Without consistent and verified data, the entire ecosystem suffers. It’s no secret that the environment in which brokers and agents are working is extremely complex and ever-changing. Because of this, they shouldn’t have to question whether the information they’re sharing is correct, or wonder if everyone else is playing by the same rules. The MLS exists to deliver that “source of truth.” It is to ensure listings, comparables and property details are correct and accessible.

If we don’t prioritize our standards, what is the alternative? Fragmented data and inconsistent practices risk eroding trust in the industry. When consumers can’t find or rely on accurate information, it diminishes the value of real estate professionals and hurts everyone involved.

Flexibility with accountability

It’s essential to strike the right balance between flexibility and accountability. We all know that clients often have unique needs. They may want to delay listing a property while preparing it or keep it private for personal reasons. Systems must accommodate these choices without sacrificing integrity or the professionalism of the agent.

What doesn’t work is retreating into silos, where data becomes harder to find, less reliable and more confusing. An MLS should support a range of business models—moreover, encourage and embrace any new business model—while upholding professional standards and clear expectations for everyone involved in a transaction.

Looking ahead

The MLS isn’t here to pick winners and losers. Its purpose is to maintain a fair, open and trustworthy marketplace to the benefit of brokers, agents and consumers. To achieve this, the industry needs to move beyond reactive policy changes and start anticipating challenges before they escalate. That means listening closely to brokers, agents and consumers while having the courage to innovate in ways that protect the integrity of the marketplace while meeting evolving needs. MLSs have a unique opportunity and responsibility to take a leadership role in achieving these goals.

REsides is redefining what brokers and agents should expect from an MLS—delivering the flexibility, personalized support and open marketplace required not just to meet regulatory standards, but to advance the real estate profession as a whole. This means empowering diverse business models that align with state laws, ensuring data accuracy and integrity and dismantling the outdated barriers that restrict growth.

The real estate industry will continue to change. The question is whether MLSs are willing to redefine and change with it, or better yet, lead the way. REsides is already focused on what’s next. Is your MLS?

For more information, visit https://www.resides.io/.