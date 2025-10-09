eXp Realty® has announced that the Slocum Home Team, a family-run Rhode Island real estate company with 76 years of history, has joined its global network.

Founded in 1949 by George Slocum in Warwick, Rhode Island, the Slocum name has strived to represent trust, service and success in real estate. Spanning three generations, the team says that it’s evolved through decades of market shifts while maintaining its reputation as a respected brokerage. Today, under the leadership of Nick Slocum and his partners, the team has entered a new chapter by joining eXp Realty.

“The Slocum Home Team represents everything we believe in at eXp: legacy, excellence and innovation,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Their 76-year history of serving Rhode Island families, combined with their forward-looking approach, makes them an incredible addition to our community. We are thrilled to welcome them to the eXp family.”

From its earliest days serving postwar families to its current position as one of Rhode Island’s largest groups, the Slocum Home Team says that it’s dedicated to helping families achieve the “American dream.” In the past year, the team has served more than 249 families, representing over $109 million in sales volume.

The company says its team has always been guided by one phrase: “Every home is someone’s castle, and every client deserves to be treated like gold.”

According to Nick Slocum, the decision to join eXp realty was about future-proofing the business while honoring its legacy, and was inspired by conversations with members of the Zillow Agent Advisory Board and a meeting with Pareja.

“Leo isn’t just a corporate executive. He built one of the top teams in the country and knows exactly what it feels like to be in the trenches,” said Nick Slocum. “What ultimately convinced us was the people, the collaboration and the future opportunities eXp offers. Agents here aren’t just selling homes, they’re building equity, creating passive income and connecting with a global community where iron sharpens iron.”

Slocum claims that when the opportunity was presented internally, every single agent signed on without hesitation, 100-percent buy-in. “That speaks volumes about the trust our team places in us as leaders and the excitement for what eXp represents,” he added.

This move comes as Slocum has earned personal recognition, being named 2024 REALTOR® of the Year by the Kent Washington Association of REALTORS® and receiving Providence Business New’ 40 Under Forty honor in 2023.

“Serving families in Rhode Island and Southern New England will always be our foundation,” Nick said. “But now our agents have a bigger platform, a larger toolbox, and a global network. Seventy-six years after my grandfather opened his office, we’re still carrying the American dream forward, just on a much larger stage.”

