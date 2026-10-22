Crye-Leike Real Estate Services celebrated its 50th anniversary during its annual conference, held Oct. 13-15. The Golden Jubilee Conference featured three days of education, networking and celebrations honoring the company’s 50 years in business with more than more than 600 Crye-Leike agents from seven states.

According to a release, the conference began Tuesday with attendee check-in, followed by the Golden Hour Soirée on the beach deck. Guests gathered in cocktail casual attire for the sunset event, while others dressed in outfits representing their favorite decades. The celebration continued with the Parade of Decades, where attendees joined a band-led parade into the Party of the Decades.

Wednesday began with a company-wide group photo, the company noted, with attendees wearing red Crye-Leike conference T-shirts to mark the occasion. National keynote speaker Anthony Lamacchia followed with a presentation on attracting buyers and sellers through education-based marketing and improved lead conversion. The afternoon featured The Golden Exchange, a company-wide mastermind session, along with golf, volleyball and pickleball tournaments.

Thursday featured presentations from guest speaker Tracy Kirkley and national keynote speaker Jimmy Burgess, Chief Coaching Officer for HomeServices of America, according to a release. The day also included a Top Producer Luncheon and 15 breakout training sessions.

The conference concluded Thursday evening with the Golden Legacy Dinner and Celebration, where Crye-Leike stated that founders Harold Crye and Dick Leike were honored and shared remarks with attendees. Guests dressed in black and gold for the evening, which continued with the Golden Jackpot Casino and High Roller’s Jazz Lounge, featuring casino games, live jazz music and signature cocktails.

For more information, visit https://www.crye-leike.com.