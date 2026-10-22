Real Estate Data Technologies, LLC (reData) announced that NTREIS has entered into an agreement for the reData Export software platform. NTREIS—an MLS covering Texas and Louisiana—serves more than 53,000 real estate professionals and will implement the reData Platform to provide a controlled access point for MLS data.

According to a release, reData Export aims to transform real estate data distribution by providing a platform to supply real estate information to those who need MLS data for research, statistics and analytics.

With the reData Export product, NTREIS stated it will be able to license data to entities that request it, and provide the data without providing full access to their MLS system, ensuring the confidentiality and data integrity of the MLS.

“This new tool is an exciting addition to the powerful database that NTREIS has built, allowing us to better serve public agencies, universities, and research groups,” NTREIS CEO Chris Carrillo stated. “reData Export provides the tools we need to protect our real estate data while offering customizable data parameters and enabling licensees to access large datasets for research projects and other statistical endeavors.”

Brad Bjelke—CEO of reData and UtahRealEstate.com—said that “It’s an honor to have one of the largest and most prestigious MLSs in the U.S. become a customer of reData Export. The MLS is the best source of accurate real estate data throughout the country, and there has always been difficulty distributing data to those outside of the industry who need property data for economic analysis and research. reData Export brings efficiency and simplicity to data distribution, and we believe we have a product that meets the needs of so many MLSs across the country.”

For more information, visit https://realestatedata.com.