Forbes Global Properties has announced the addition of Slovakia | Forbes Global Properties as its exclusive member in the country. Previously operating as Dr. Real s.r.o., the firm brings established experience serving clients in a market defined by its unique combination of urban development, alpine destinations, and investment opportunities.

“I am delighted to welcome Slovakia | Forbes Global Properties,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Slovakia is an exciting market, with the vibrancy of its historic capital and the beauty of the Tatra Mountains offering something quite different for buyers. We’re excited to have the team representing the country and look forward to helping connect buyers and sellers with opportunities in this distinctive market.”

The firm’s membership in Forbes Global Properties reflects the vision of its Managing Director Marko Nemcsics, according to a release. A former diplomat with Slovakia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its embassy in London, he took the helm of Dr. Real s.r.o. in 2021. The brokerage was founded nearly 25 years ago by his father, Robert Nemcsics, who held numerous senior management positions in both the public and private sectors.

Over the years, Forbes noted that Dr. Real has acted primarily as consultant and broker, taking part in many major real estate projects across Slovakia alongside leading domestic and international development and investment groups. The firm later expanded into the Czech Republic and, through Forbes Global Properties, is now establishing itself on the international stage.

“Our work has always involved connecting people and opportunities across borders, and this feels like a natural step in the growth of our business,” said Nemcsics. “Joining Forbes Global Properties allows us to build on our local expertise and high standards of service while showcasing our properties to a worldwide audience.”

As a member of the Forbes Global Properties network, Slovakia | Forbes Global Properties receives access to the brand’s branding and marketing services, as well as an engaged audience of more than 167 million.

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/members/slovakia-forbes-global-properties.