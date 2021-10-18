Even though the tiles in your bathroom are waterproof, they can’t entirely prevent water from getting to the walls behind them. That’s why grout is essential. If the grout is damaged, cracked or dried out, it can’t hold the tiles securely in place and keep water out.

Why You Should Take Loose and Damaged Bathroom Tiles Seriously

Grout that’s damaged or worn out can’t provide an effective seal. Damaged grout can allow water to get behind bathroom tiles, where it can damage structural materials and cause mold. This can be particularly problematic when tiles in the shower or bathtub are involved because of the amount of water that is used every time someone bathes.

Water damage is difficult to see and homeowners are often surprised when a contractor opens up a wall and they realize that the damage is far worse than they had imagined. The drywall and insulation may be ruined and may have to be torn out and replaced.

Mold can be an even more serious issue than structural damage. Mold can cause severe respiratory symptoms, especially in individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Signs That Your Bathroom May Have Water Damage and Mold

Even though you can’t see what’s behind the walls in your bathroom, you may be able to tell that there’s a problem lurking back there. If the grout is cracked or doesn’t line up properly with the tiles, if large amounts of water accumulate in the shower or tub after someone bathes, or if the bathroom has a persistent unpleasant smell caused by mildew, there is likely water damage behind the walls.

Have Your Bathroom Repaired

Loose and damaged bathroom tiles are more than an eyesore. Once water gets behind tiles, the problem will only get worse. Tiles can come loose and can even fall off the walls, which will just cause the water damage to keep spreading until it’s addressed. Mold can put your family’s health and safety at risk.

If the grout in your bathroom is damaged or worn out, or if you see loose or damaged tiles, have a contractor conduct an inspection and make repairs as soon as possible. Even if the damage appears minor, it may actually be a lot worse than it seems. A contractor will be able to figure out exactly what’s going on and make any necessary repairs.