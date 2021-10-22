It doesn’t matter if you work from home frequently or occasionally; your work environment significantly impacts your focus and creativity. So whether you’re looking for a crisp palette to give your mind space to think or a cocooned, calming space to help you relax as you deal with the daily grind, there is a paint color to help you achieve that vibe. Read on to find the go-to paint colors to create a home office space full of inspiration and efficiency.

Benjamin Moore Simply White

If you work best in a crisp, clean environment, Benjamin Moore Simply White is a warm, welcoming white that provides a soft, cozy glow and creates a fresh feel. Using an eggshell finish on the walls and a semi-gloss finish on the trim creates an overall fresh palette, providing you with a bright space that lets you begin your day with a clear mind. The white background also lets you layer in the art and accessories that provide you with the most inspiration for a productive workspace.

Benjamin Moore Classic Gray

If you gravitate towards a neutral office space, Benjamin Moore Classic Gray is a pale, soft gray that creates a light, bright space while adding warmth. In addition, Classic Gray pairs well with varying wood tones and different metal finishes, making it an ideal color choice for an office.

Benjamin Moore Pale Oak

Green is the color of serenity and calm, two essential qualities to have during stressful deadlines and Zoom calls. A pale green, Benjamin Moore Pale Oak, is soothing on the eyes, reducing stress in the process. Glancing at the restful green walls can create an instant tranquil feel.

Benjamin Moore Nickel

Blue is known for its soothing, calming effects. Benjamin Moore Nickel is a light gray with blue hues that can create a calm, peaceful aesthetic. Blue is known for promoting feelings of tranquility and calm, and can stimulate the mind—the perfect equation for a productive office space.

Benjamin Moore Vintage Vogue

This rich, bold dark green creates a calming, cocooned-like effect, making Benjamin Moore Vintage Vogue a perfect paint choice when you need a space to tune everything else out and focus on work. Vintage Vogue’s warm undertones pair beautifully with varying wood tones and warm brass. In addition, it pairs well with warm grays and creamy whites.

Benjamin Moore Hale Navy

This deeply saturated shade of navy blue is a timeless, classic color. Painting the entire space, from the baseboards to the ceiling, in Benjamin Moore Hale Navy creates an ultra-dramatic, luxe feel. This rich, traditional hue pairs beautifully with dark wood tones and leather. For a fresh, nautical twist, paint the trim work crisp white, such as Benjamin Moore Chantilly Lace.

Creating a productive office space is key to reducing stress and increasing productivity. So, whether you opt for crisp and clean or dark and moody, new paint color can do wonders for the overall impact of your home office space.