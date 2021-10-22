Selecting a nursery paint color can feel like one of the most overwhelming decisions. However, with endless color swatches, the options can genuinely feel limitless. Selecting a calming color becomes the background for late-night feedings, early morning baby giggles and unlimited snuggles to create a soothing retreat for your baby.

Whether you want a gender-neutral paint color or to learn into an all-pink or blue theme, having a curated selection of paint colors from which to select can make the overall process smoother.

Benjamin Moore White Dove

If you want to create a crisp, clean background for your baby’s nursery, Benjamin Moore White Dove is a soft, creamy white that is not too warm or too cool. It’s the perfect color to serve as a blank canvas for your baby’s nursery. In addition, the creamy-white hue allows you to layer in neutral or colorful accessories.

Benjamin Moore First Light

If you’re looking for an ultra pale shade of pink, Benjamin Moore First Light is a soft, airy pink that flatters any space and coordinates well with other colors. First Light’s softness is a perfect canvas to layer in shades of light green, soft yellow, pale gray or cornflower blue.

Benjamin Moore Gentle Gray

This is a versatile shade of soft gray that looks like an early morning fog. With pale blue undertones, Benjamin Moore Gentle Gray is a soothing paint selection for any nursery. Gentle Gray pairs well with deeper navy tones to create a monochromatic look.

Benjamin Moore First Snowfall

Like a delicate first snowfall, this soft, light blue-gray is perfect as a nursery color. It’s both soothing and sophisticated and is a calming color to encourage a good night’s sleep. First Snowfall pairs well with whites, creams, light blues and pale pinks.

Benjamin Moore Pink Bliss

For a quintessential pink nursery, Benjamin Moore Pink Bliss is a tranquil shade of pink. Pink Bliss is ultra sheer and is fresh, light and happy. This soft pink is beautiful with varying shades of pink, olive, taupe or charcoal gray.

Sherwin-Williams First Star

If you’re searching for that perfect shade of soft gray, Sherwin-Williams First Star is an understated, versatile hue. It has cool undertones that can be either blue or blue-green, depending on the lighting. Either way, it’s a beautiful, subtle tone.

Benjamin Moore Man on the Moon

For the pale yellow nursery of your dreams, Benjamin Moore Man on the Moon is a calming, happy color. It pairs well with light blue or pale green, a perfect combination to create an overall soothing space.

As you prepare to welcome your new bundle of joy, having your baby’s room prepared can help lessen the stress that inevitably comes with bringing a new baby home. Whether you prefer blue, pink or neutral, a nursery painted in a soft, soothing color will provide a calming background and a sleep sanctuary.