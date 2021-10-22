A bedroom should be a sanctuary where you immediately feel a little bit lighter, calmer and more relaxed. One of the best ways to transform your bedroom into this oasis of tranquility is the color you select for the walls. Whether you prefer light and airy or opt for deep and moody, the color of your walls will set the overall tone for the vibe of your bedroom. Read on to be inspired to create your dream bedroom retreat.

Benjamin Moore Simply White

If you want a blank canvas for layering, a warm white like Benjamin Moore Simply White is a clean, crisp classic. It’s a fresh shade of white that is visually calming and ideal for layering in plenty of texture. So whether you’re layering in a wool carpet, a sheepskin rug, cashmere blankets, various lighting layers, or woven furniture accents, white paint will always provide a serene backdrop.

Sherwin-Williams Ripe Olive

If earthy, rich hues draw you in, Sherwin-Williams Ripe Olive provides both a timeless and current look. The deep olive color is sophisticated yet rustic and pairs beautifully with creams, leathers, brass and dark wood tones. While it’s a bold, deep shade, it still gives a calming vibe.

Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter

A perennial classic, Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter is a light gray with warm undertones, and there’s a reason it stood the test of time. It’s the perfect neutral that reads as calm, cozy and clean. Revere Pewter can create a warm, restorative feeling in a bedroom, and it also pairs well with other neutrals. Whether your bedroom is transitional, traditional, contemporary or a different decor style, Revere Pewter will create an overall sense of calm.

Farrow & Ball Hague Blue

For a traditional and regal bedroom, a deeply saturated blue can feel both calming and dramatic. Farrow & Ball Hague Blue is a rich blue that can make your bedroom feel like a cocoon, especially if you paint from the baseboards to the ceiling. Being enveloped in this calming yet bold hue can induce instant relaxation.

Benjamin Moore Flower Box

Energizing yet soothing, Benjamin Moore Flower Box is a slate blue with a hint of lavender. It’s bright enough to invigorate you out of bed in the early mornings and calming enough to set the scene for a good night’s sleep. Flower Box pairs beautifully with neutral hues, such as creams and whites.

Sherwin-Williams Mindful Gray

A true greige, Sherwin-Williams Mindful Gray is a perfect neutral, light, mid-tone gray paint color. Mindful Grays’s warm undertones create a soothing, restful vibe and pairs well with olive green, taupe and light wood.

Benjamin Moore Gotham

For a chic, moody space, a deep taupe, such as Benjamin Moore Gotham, is dramatic yet cozy and makes you feel like you’re enveloped in a hug. Its dark, rich hue pairs beautifully with off-whites and varying wood tones.

Whether you prefer light and airy or cocooned and cozy, there is a perfect paint color for you.