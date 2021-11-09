





Episode 28

Christy Budnick

Chief Executive Officer

HSF Affiliates and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

‘Hard Work Leads to the Best Results’ – What It Means to Be a Leader

Overview:

Christy Budnick, recently appointed chief executive officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, brings almost 20 years of experience and unique perspectives to the real estate industry. Her exceptional skills, brokerage experience, industry-wide respect and demonstrable and remarkable leadership are taking the company to new and exciting levels of success. In this week’s episode of RISMedia’s RealEdge Podcast, Budnick shares her journey to taking on a new leadership role, the challenges and rewards that come along with it and how to ensure agents’ success.

On this week’s episode you’ll learn:

0:42 Who is Christy Budnick and how did she get here?

3:43 How to successfully transition into a new leadership role

6:30 Jumping into new systems and processes

8:55 A day in the life of a CEO

11:50 The importance of accountability at every level

12:57 The “Forever Brand” concept

15:07 Where is the market going?

18:08 Advice for real estate professionals in today’s market

20:01 Tips for women in leadership across the industry

26:33 How and why mentors play an important role

28:53 Lessons learned (and shared) from being a successful CEO

About Christy Budnick

Named chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in 2021, Christy Budnick brings a unique perspective that brings knowledge and experience in brokerage management and operations to her new role. After serving as president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, one of the most respected real estate firms throughout Northeast Florida, she is excited to grow the HSF Affiliates’ brands and continue to help position its franchisees for even greater success. Budnick joined Florida Network Realty back in 2002 as manager of the Beaches brand office. After 16 years with the company, she transitioned to president and CEO in 2018, bringing year-over-year growth to the company. She also serves on the board of Dreams Come True, a Jacksonville nonprofit, and is a member of the JAX Chamber and the Northeast Florida Association of REALTORSⓇ. Budnick has been recognized as a Women of Influence honoree by the Jacksonville Business Journal in 2019 and graced the cover of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine in August 2021, where she shared her new goals for the future of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Links and Resources