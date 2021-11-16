With maximalist design trends more prevalent than ever, wallpaper is one more layer to add to create a luxe, collected aesthetic. Whether you wallpaper your home office, powder room or entryway, wallpaper is an excellent way to showcase your style, taste and unique preferences. However, it can be challenging to narrow down your options with an abundance of wallpaper selections available. Below is a list of designer-approved wallpaper sources that will result in a unique, custom look.

Three tips to consider before selecting a wallpaper:

Consider the Size: When selecting a print, the size of the room is the most critical place to start. A smaller room needs a smaller print, so a larger pattern doesn’t overpower the space. And likewise, a larger room requires a larger print to make a bolder statement.

Live With the Pattern: Installing and removing wallpaper is no small feat, so it’s essential to be entirely in love with the wallpaper before you drape your walls. Once you find a print you like, tape a strip of wallpaper to your walls so you can see what it looks like in different lighting, during other times of day and to make sure you like it as much on the wall as you did on the roll.

Buy Enough Rolls: When you’re wallpapering a room, be sure to wallpaper the entire space. Avoid doing an accent wall and commit to wallpapering all four walls. This approach is more current, makes a more significant statement and creates a complete look.

Schumacher

The Schumacher wallpaper collection is known for its wide selection of wallpaper options in various patterns, colors and themes. The company was established in 1889, so it has more than a century of creating wallcoverings that delight its customers. Schumacher is a go-to for many high-end home designs, whether you want a natural, woven wallcovering, timeless striped wallpaper or a bright floral pattern.

Thibaut

Thibaut was established in 1886, making it the nation’s oldest wallpaper firm. Designers use Thibuat wallcoverings for their beautiful traditional and transitional designs, unique patterns and signature color palettes. Thibaut wallcovering styles range from historic reproductions and traditional, classic prints to tropical and novelty patterns.

Phillip Jeffries

Phillip Jeffries is known for its beautiful grasscloth wallpaper. The 40-year-old company creates unique, textured wallcoverings in a wide variety of colors and textures.

Kravet, Inc.

Kravet owns several high-end fabric and wallcovering houses, including Kravet, Lee Jofa, GP & J Baker, Brunschwig & Fils and Donghia. Under the Kravet family of brands, wallcoverings include various colors, patterns and textures, including grasscloth, linen, silk, murals, panels and faux leather. With seemingly endless options from which to choose, these wallcoverings will create a truly custom look.

Farrow & Ball

Also known for its luxury paint colors, Farrow & Ball creates handcrafted wallpaper that delivers a unique depth of color and finish quality. Farrow & Ball’s wallpapers are designed with the company’s paint and unique printing methods, creating an exquisite finish. With more than 300 wallpaper designs, Farrow & Ball’s wallpaper options range from bold geometrics to delicate florals.

Exploring wallpaper choices can feel endless. When perusing the art of wallpaper, view the experience like you would when selecting art and remember to slow down and choose the prints you can’t live without.