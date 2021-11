RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. recently announced today that Chief Financial Officer Karri Callahan and President of Motto Franchising, LLC Ward Morrison are scheduled to appear at the 2021 Stephens Investment Conference on Wed., Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CST.

A link to the live webcast of the Fireside Chat, as well as the replay, will be available at https://investors.remaxholdings.com.

