Whether you’re sitting in front of a computer all day, craned over an art project, or have your head in a book, neck tightness is a common issue that can put a real hitch in your day. Headaches, discomfort and tension can all hold you back from feeling your best. These five exercises will help remedy that neck tightness and help you conquer your day.

Head to Chest

Tuck your chin towards your chest. Place your hands at the base of your skull. Gently pull your head down and hold for 30 seconds.

Head to Shoulders

Drop your right ear to your right shoulder. Using your right hand, grab the left side of your head and pull your head gently to the right. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat to the other side.

Self Massage

An effective method to relieving tension is through self massage. There are many methods, so it’s important to find which one works best for you. For an easy, effective massage, use your right hand to grab your left upper trapezius—the muscle on your upper back that spans from your neck to your shoulder and often holds most neck tension. Press into the muscle and raise and lower your shoulders 10 times. Repeat on the other side.

Chicken Peck

Neck tightness is often caused and amplified by poor spinal posture. Improve your posture and strengthen your neck muscles with this simple exercise. Start with your head in its natural position. Slide your chin forward, pull it back. This will mimic a gentle pecking motion. Repeat 10 times. Rest. Repeat 2 times.

Wall Angels

This exercise will help strengthen the muscles that assist in creating good posture. Stand with your back against a wall. Slide down the wall so your legs are at a 90 degree angle. Extend your arms to the side and bend your elbows so your arms are at a 90 degree angle, mimicking a goal post. Keeping your back flat against the wall and maintaining the bend in your elbows, slide your arms over your head until your fingertips touch. Slide your arms back down the wall so your elbows tuck in as much as possible while leaving your full back flat against the wall. Repeat 10 times. Rest. Repeat.