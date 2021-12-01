As the weather cools down, it’s time to find a way to warm back up. There’s nothing better than a nice, chocolatey cup of hot cocoa to do the trick! Get creative with a classic with these five tips and tricks to elevate your cocoa to the next level!

This is Mint to Be!

Add a little extra holiday flavor to your drink. Peppermint pairs perfectly with chocolate and is an easy way to spice up your cup of cocoa. Add a small peppermint candy to the bottom of your mug before pouring in the hot chocolate. You can also use a candy cane as a fun alternative to a spoon to stir it all together. Top it off by sprinkling crushed peppermint candies over your whipped cream.

Death by Chocolate

Make your hot cocoa even richer by drizzling chocolate syrup around the inside of the mug before you pour the cocoa in. You can also stir a spoonful of chocolate syrup to take your cozy drink to make it taste extra delicious.

Spice it Up!

Top your cocoa with a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg to give it an extra spicy punch!

Spread the Love

Add a melted spoonful of your favorite spread like Nutella, cookie butter or peanut butter into your hot chocolate for a unique and delectable flavor! If you want to really take it to the next level, mix your spread of choice with your whipped cream, then top your drink.

Creamy Goodness

The only thing better than a cup of hot chocolate on a cold day is a creamy cup of hot chocolate on a cold day. Use heavy cream instead of milk to elevate your cocoa. Watching your calories? Just replace half of the milk with heavy cream for the same great taste!