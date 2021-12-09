The holiday season is fast approaching, which means it is the best time of year to show your gratitude for those around you. But that doesn’t just mean friends, families and coworkers. From delivery drivers to house cleaners, landscapers and daycare workers, everyone is working extra hard this time of year. Show your appreciation to those in your life who go the extra mile to make your day-to-day life a little easier. Here, you can get a better understanding of proper holiday tipping etiquette, including who to tip and how much.

Landscaper: $20-$50

If you have a landscaper or gardener that comes to your home and cares for your lawn weekly, or frequently, giving them a tip around the holidays will show your appreciation for their consistency and care.

House Cleaner: $30-80

Depending on how big your home is, how much time they spend there and how well they clean your home, adding a tip for your cleaner in the holiday season can showcase your gratitude.

Handyman: $10-$20

If you call in a handyman, such as a plumber, electrician or painter, during the holiday season, show them some love during this busy season.

Day Care Worker: $40-80

These workers take good care of your children when you are at work, so be sure to show them how much you appreciate them, and everything they do for your child, with a nice tip, depending on how many days per week you take your child to them.

Dry Cleaner: $10-20

The holiday season is likely a busy time for the dry cleaner, so the next time you pick up your suit or dress for your company holiday party, be sure to give them a little extra something for making you look your best.

Dog Groomer: $10-20

Just like the dry cleaner, your groomer helps keep your pet looking their finest, so this holiday season, depending on the size and temperament of your pet, give them a treat instead to show that you are grateful.

Mailman: $20-30

Your mailman delivers your mail almost every day of the week. Reward them with an envelope addressed to them, filled with thanks for their day-to-day service.

Delivery Driver: $10-30

The holidays are booming with online orders, which means plenty of deliveries to your doorstep. Deliver extra thanks to your drivers with a nice tip, thanking them for their long days.

Doorman: $20-100

If you happen to live in a building with a doorman, be sure to thank him, or them, with a holiday tip. From opening the door to delivering messages and even packages, they are always there for you.

Building Staff: $20-100

Just like a doorman, building staff often do a lot of things for their tenants that you may not otherwise realize. From fixing a broken hinge to replacing light bulbs to keeping your packages safe, be sure they know you appreciate their work.

Though everyone can appreciate a cash tip, if it doesn’t feel personal enough, consider a gift card, chocolates or a small gift in place of a tip. Remember, this is the season of giving, and there are many people in your daily life who work hard to keep you happy, care for your family and ensure your home runs smoothly. Show your appreciation, be grateful and most importantly, let them know you recognize all of their hard work.