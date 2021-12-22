Your home’s entryway is its first impression and can set the design tone for the rest of the house. Maybe you prefer an opulent, grand entryway or perhaps you favor a more casual, relaxed space, a beautifully appointed entryway will leave a lasting impression on everyone who enters your home. Whether you live in a stunning spacious home or have a penthouse apartment in the city, a stunning, inviting entryway will wow your guests. Consider incorporating the following entryway to create your own luxurious entryway.

Classic and Elegant Entryway

Marble is a traditional and classic flooring selection for a foyer. Marble comes in various sizes, shapes, colors and veining patterns. Although a traditional black and white checkerboard style is always classic, you can replace the black tiles with a lighter shade of gray for a more subdued pattern. Lighter-hued marble flooring selections make the space appear brighter, lighter and more spacious.

A table with large branches or a stunning floral arrangement makes a beautiful first impression, as does selecting a piece of art that makes a statement and showcases your design style.

Opulent and Grand Entryway

If your design style veers towards bigger is better, use your foyer to make a grand statement. High-sheen marble flooring and an oversized crystal chandelier will help the light bounce around the space. Dramatic art on the walls will leave your guests wondering what fabulous design decisions you made throughout the rest of the house.

Warm and Welcoming Entryway

If your design style and lifestyle is all about creating a nurturing, inviting space, make sure this is reflected in the entryway design. For example, wood flooring, honed marble, or brick flooring are more laid-back flooring options. Soft rugs underfoot, plenty of seating options, a place for guests to tuck away their shoes and surface areas, such as console tables, are essential so guests have a place to rest their belongings. Help facilitate a sense of comfort and warmth as soon as your guests walk into your home.

Open Concept Entryway

If your home is open concept and there isn’t a defined entryway space, create one with a few strategic design additions. For example, use rugs to define the space and ensure ample lighting. In addition, a seating option and casegoods, such as a console table, will provide functional elements for the area while also defining the entryway area.

Small, But Mighty Entryway

If your entryway space is small but mighty, such as a top-floor city apartment with a sweeping view of the skyline, maximize the area, but don’t go overboard. A few strategically placed mirrors will help the light bounce around to create the illusion of more space. Several small x-style benches or a single chair are better choices than a more significant piece.