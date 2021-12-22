Luxury kitchen appliances take a fully functional kitchen to an epicurious destination fit for a gourmet chef. From wi-fi refrigerators to under-counter beverage centers, adorning your kitchen with all the bells and whistles will make preparing everything from feasts to snacks a breeze. So whether you prefer to serve six-course seated dinners or are always preparing snacks in between picks and drop offs, the following appliances will make it all feel easier. Read on for the leading chef-inspired kitchen appliances.

Sub-Zero Refrigerator Drawers

These refrigerator drawers turn any drawer into a refrigerator. They are panel ready, meaning they can seamlessly integrate into your existing cabinetry, giving you additional refrigerator space throughout your kitchen, or even your family room, bedroom, basement and beyond. They open and close silently with soft-close technology, lock in cold air for freshness and have a high-humidity crisper. Installing a refrigerator drawer for produce close to the garbage lets you easily discard food prep waste, installing one on the opposite side of your prep area will let your family quickly grab a snack without getting in the way, or building one into your entertainment center makes accessing healthy snacks easier while you catch up on your favorite shows.

Wolf Warming Drawers

With a warming drawer, the days of serving room temperature dishes are over. Instead, a warming drawer makes food prep infinitely easier. The Wolf warming drawer distributes heat evenly from 80 to 200 degrees, includes food presets, such as bread, cooked cereals, and pizza fits entrées and sides easily and has an automatic shut-off. A warming drawer keeps dishes warm while the other dishes continue to cook, meals warm for those coming home later, and will even keep dishes warm for a hot meal, such as keeping the plates and soup bowls warm. Also, if you’re installing warming drawers in your kitchen, you can order a few additional drawers for your bathroom, so you always have a toasty warm robe when you exit the shower.

Wolf M Series Wall Oven

The Wolf M Series wall oven is the epitome of luxury. With state-of-the-art convection systems, it preheats faster and cooks more consistently across all racks, and makes cooking for a crowd effortless, with two ovens and twice the capacity. A variety of modes, including a proof button for bread, a dehydrate button for meats or fruits, and a gourmet feature that automatically adjusts cook times and temperatures. The gourmet mode will also alert you the moment the dish is ready, meaning you’ll never have an overcooked meal again.

Sub-Zero’s Classic Over-and-Under Refrigerator

The Sub-Zero Classic Under-and-Over Refrigerator is a luxury kitchen staple that lets you monitor and remotely control it with wi-fi connectivity. Its NASA-inspired air purification system helps fight spoilage and odors, it locks in cold air to ensure freshness with magnetic door seals, keeps produce fresher with high-humidity, sealed crisper and deli drawers, filters ice, removing contaminants, chlorine taste, and odor, among other luxury features.