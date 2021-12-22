A luxury home spa means scheduling a spa day, any day you choose. An at-home spa is the latest in luxury at-home wellness. Building an at-home spa goes beyond having a pool and steam room — they include just about every feature you would benefit from by visiting your favorite spa. Building a spa in your own home means creating a bespoke spa experience and ensuring you have all the features your body craves for maximum relaxation. Below is a guide to creating your own luxury spa at home.

At-Home Spa Benefits

Like a public spa, an at-home spa is a calming environment that relieves tension and leaves you feeling rejuvenated. From a sauna, steam room, baths, sensory showers and more, you can customize your spa based on the health and wellness benefits you desire.

The calming atmosphere of an at-home can relieve stress, allow you to decompress, reduce aches and pains and improve your sleep. It can also be a safer, more sanitary environment and saves you the time of going elsewhere to have a spa day.

Building an At-Home Spa

Determining the space you need is the first step to building your at-home spa. Whether you are converting an existing space or building on, ensuring you have ample room is an essential first step. It’s also essential to ensure this area is equipped to run water lines.

Selecting the design elements will set the overall tone for the spa. For example, a marble-adorned spa will create a refined, elegant space, while rustic stone and reclaimed wood will offer a more masculine vibe. No matter the materials you select, choosing colors and tones relaxing to you is the most important aesthetic decision.

At-Home Spa Equipment

Once the space is built and the design is finalized, filling your spa with spa equipment is the fun part. Some of the most common spa equipment are as follows:

Sauna: Whether it’s a wooden sauna or an infrared sauna, a sauna will help your body eliminate toxins, reduce stress and mentally decompress.

Steam room: A steam room’s high humidity helps your respiratory system, increases circulation, and improves sleep quality.

Ice room: An ice room can reduce inflammation and balance out the effects of the sauna and steam room’s heat and humidity.

Spa pool: Whether you use the spa pool to get in a few laps, float, or simply lounge, a spa pool is a staple for any spa and can add to the overall spa experience.

Zero-gravity bed: A floating bed or zero gravity bed is the ultimate in relaxation. Your body will feel weightless and you will achieve maximum peace.

Sensory showers: A sensory shower can release tension and anxiety and leave you ready to face the day after your at-home spa session.

Whether you include a few spa features or create a complete spa experience, your physical and mental health will thank you.