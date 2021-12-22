An outdoor fireplace becomes a natural outdoor gathering space, regardless of the season. Whether it’s warming up under a pile of blankets in the winter, breathing in the crisp fall evening air, or enjoying the long summer nights, outdoor fireplaces can become a backdrop for memories made with family and friends. Outdoor fireplaces also serve as a focal point and can help enhance an outdoor space by offering height, texture, covering any unsightly features, and standing in for greenery.

With countless fireplace design options available, it’s essential to identify an option that can fit your space, functional needs and aesthetic. Read on to learn more about different types of outdoor fireplaces.

Wood or Gas Fireplace

Establishing if you want a wood-burning fireplace or a gas fireplace is the first step in identifying the perfect fireplace for you. While some prefer the process of starting a fire, the scent and the feeling of a wood-burning fireplace, others prefer the ease and lack of smoke that a gas fireplace offers. Or, if you like a more mobile option, a propane fireplace that isn’t connected to your home’s gas line may be best for you.

A Covered Fireplace

A fireplace under a pavilion, roof, or retractable room serves as an extension of your home and gives the feeling and illusion of increased living space. Especially if you live in an area where the weather can be unreliable, having a covered fireplace gives you the flexibility to gather around the fire if the weather is less than ideal. Equipping the area with rugs, sofas and ample seating will make it a proper indoor-outdoor living space.

A See-Through Fireplace

A see-through fireplace can be seen from both sides and links the outdoors with the indoors. Being able to relax by the fire both indoors and outdoors will help everyone enjoy the benefits of the flickering flames, regardless of location.

A Wood-Burning Pizza Oven

Having a wood-burning pizza oven gives you the ability to host countless Friday pizza parties, breakfast pizza brunches, flatbread and salad lunches, late-night pizzas and any other type of creative pizza dish your palate desires. While a pizza oven isn’t a fireplace you typically gather around, it’s still a focal point, conversation piece and will enhance your gatherings.

A Rustic Fire Pit

If you’re a fire purist, perhaps an old-fashioned fire pit is for you. Creating a designated space for ample seating, storage, decorative elements and lighting will take the area from rudimentary to charming.

Swimming Pool Fire Pit

Fire and water are a time-honored combination. Installing a propane fire feature in your swimming pool enhances the look and feel of your swimming experience. So whether you enjoy the aesthetic juxtaposition of fire and water while you’re on land, or you want to bask in the warmth of the fire while you’re in the water, you can’t go wrong by installing a fire feature in your pool.

Fireplace With a View

If you live in an area with sprawling mountain views, sweeping ocean views, or your home sits up high, then capitalize on these views with the help of a fire feature. A low fireplace positioned against the one-in-a-million views will allow you to gather around the ambiance of the fire while simultaneously taking in the views.