Here are five features that will help create a polished bedroom for your children.

Avoid Children’s Furniture

Investing in high-quality furniture and a full- or queen-size bed will give your child foundational pieces they can grow into.

Make It Timeless, But Accessorize With Their Interests

With a timeless foundation in place, you can accent the bedroom with whatever interests your child may have.

Incorporate Their Feedback, But Edit Down

Involve your child in the design process so they can feel ownership in the space, but try to implement their ideas in manageable ways.

Create a Secret Space

Whether it is a tent, canopy or tiny house, a space that is all theirs will give them ownership and a place to flourish.

Include a Space for You

Creating a functional space for adults will make your time in your child’s room more enjoyable.