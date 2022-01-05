Selling a luxury home is a bit of a unique experience. If your luxury property is ready to market, here are a few high-end property selling secrets.

Partner With a Broker Who Specializes in Luxury Real Estate

If you’re selling a high-end home, it’s imperative that you work with a broker who understands the market and has proven experience with competitive luxury marketing plans.

Don’t Underestimate the Power of Staging

Since luxury homes are often highly customized, much of this personalization should be eliminated so that potential buyers can envision themselves living in the space.

Take Aspirational, High-Quality Digital Assets

Listing photos and videos will be the most crucial step to getting your home in front of the most appropriate audience.

Create a Lifestyle Brand

An aspirational, lifestyle-focused brand is key to appealing to potential buyers on a more personal level.

Skip the Open House

Broker open houses, private showings and exclusive, invite-only events are typically more successful for showcasing luxury listings.