Selecting a unique kitchen sink material can make it a focal point and add the drama the space deserves.

Stone Kitchen Sinks

A stone sink, such as granite, quartz or marble, brings the “wow” to the workhorse area of the kitchen.

Copper Kitchen Sinks

A copper sink is a showstopper and an unexpected element in a kitchen.

Cast Iron Kitchen Sinks

Cast iron sinks are often topped with a glossy enamel finish, resisting stains, dings and scratches.

Fireclay Kitchen Sinks

A fireclay kitchen sink is made of ceramic clay, and once dry, is covered with porcelain enamel.

Concrete Kitchen Sinks

This of-the-moment, custom sink material is poured on-site, creating its custom shape, size and look.

Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks

While a stainless steel sink is typically a more builder-grade option, there are ways to elevate this utilitarian look.