Here are seven ways to upgrade your primary bathroom and create a luxurious spa retreat.

Soaking Tub

A soaker tub in a material such as cast-iron or copper will retain hot water longer, but will also require ongoing maintenance.

Shower Styles

To elevate your shower experience, a walk-through shower or steam shower will temporarily transport you to your favorite spa.

Heated Floors

When you exit the shower or bath, warm marble floors feel luxe and opulent and won’t make you dread leaving the warmth of your tub or shower.

High-End Finishes

Using marble on the floors, counters and shower walls will not only make a stunning visual impact, but will also stand the test of time.

Elevated Accessories

Elevating your bathroom accessories, including decor and hardware, are small details that take a luxury bathroom to a luxury spa retreat.

Warming Technology

Whether you have warming drawers for your robe or warming racks for your towels, exiting the bath or shower will be nothing short of blissful.

Engage Your Senses

Creating a signature scent for your bathroom spa experience can cue your brain that it’s time to relax.