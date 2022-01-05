Here are seven ways to upgrade your primary bathroom and create a luxurious spa retreat.
Soaking Tub
A soaker tub in a material such as cast-iron or copper will retain hot water longer, but will also require ongoing maintenance.
Shower Styles
To elevate your shower experience, a walk-through shower or steam shower will temporarily transport you to your favorite spa.
Heated Floors
When you exit the shower or bath, warm marble floors feel luxe and opulent and won’t make you dread leaving the warmth of your tub or shower.
High-End Finishes
Using marble on the floors, counters and shower walls will not only make a stunning visual impact, but will also stand the test of time.
Elevated Accessories
Elevating your bathroom accessories, including decor and hardware, are small details that take a luxury bathroom to a luxury spa retreat.
Warming Technology
Whether you have warming drawers for your robe or warming racks for your towels, exiting the bath or shower will be nothing short of blissful.
Engage Your Senses
Creating a signature scent for your bathroom spa experience can cue your brain that it’s time to relax.