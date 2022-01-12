The start of the new year means the spring selling season is right around the corner. Many real estate professionals use the week after the Super Bowl to kick off the spring real estate season. If you have aspirations to list your home early this spring, giving yourself ample time to prepare your home is critical for a quick sale. Having a plan to prepare your home to sell will help the overall process feel less daunting and make you feel more in control over the undertaking.

Find the Right Real Estate Agent for You

When selling any home, especially a luxury home, partnering with a real estate agent is a significant step toward your future home sale. In the luxury home market, it’s essential to work with an agent who is deeply versed in the high-end market and can guide you every step of the way. If you’re looking to sell luxury property, your time and privacy are of high priority. Interviewing several agents will help you feel confident that you made the best decision for your unique home selling scenario.

Inspect Your Home’s Bones

With the help of your real estate agent, conduct an honest, thorough inspection of your house to make the strategic updates and repairs that will maximize your home’s value. Evaluating your home in advance will give you time to update the items that make sense to fix and prevent any surprises when a potential buyer brings in an inspector. It’s also essential to make surface updates, such as ensuring cabinet handles are tight, the lighting is uniform, scuffs are removed from the walls and paint is refreshed where necessary.

Declutter and Deep Clean

Be ruthless in the items you intend to keep and move to a new home. Identity every item in the house as something to throw out, donate, transfer to storage or keep. Consider renting a storage unit to par back on the belongings in your home, so it’s less visually stimulating to potential buyers. Once the home is decluttered, organized and streamlined, bring in a deep cleaning service to focus on windows, baseboards, walls, closets, drawers and any other area that a potential buyer may hone in on.

Assess the Curb Appeal

If you live in an area with all four seasons, it can be challenging to maximize curb appeal in the winter months. However, you can ensure your front door, mailbox, outdoor lighting and hardscaping are all in excellent condition. If the driveway or hardscaping needs repairs, consider contacting a service now, so you’re at the top of the list when the weather warms up.

Stage the Home and Take Professional Photographs

Once the home has been organized and cleaned, your real estate agent should enlist the services of a professional stager. Ideally, this partnership is already established and the stager can assess your home and make recommendations that will help entice buyers. After the house is staged, your real estate agent should bring in a professional photographer to maximize your home’s marketing opportunities.