Often, updating a piece or two in a space can give it a fresh look and feel. If you’re looking for a few strategic pieces to give your home a refresh for the new year, you can accomplish this without a complete redesign. Read on to find out the must-have furniture pieces for the year ahead and how to incorporate them into your home.

Curved Furniture

Curved sofas, chairs or casegoods, such as cabinets or bookshelves, will give your space a significant update. For example, replacing your existing sofa with a curved back sofa or adding some height with an arched cabinet will bring a softness and inviting feel to your space.

Additionally, furniture pieces, such as a media console or cabinetry with fluting detail (long, slim columns) will be prevalent in 2022. Updating your media console with an art-deco-inspired option adorned with fluting will keep your living area looking current

Vintage Pieces

2022 will be the year that buying vintage moves to the forefront. If you’ve been holding off on home purchases because of supply chain issues and shipping delays, turn to vintage. Either shopping locally or using sites such as Chairish.com or firstdibs.com, you can purchase a unique, one-of-a-kind piece and receive it quickly. Expect more home designs to incorporate vintage pieces, whether it’s a new armoire, a dining table and chairs, an accent chair or a console table.

Wellness-Conscious Surfaces

Health and wellness will be top-of-mind throughout many home choices. Selecting furniture, hardware and accent pieces made of materials with antimicrobial properties, such as copper, will aid in reducing the spread of bacteria throughout the home. For example, a copper-topped coffee table or end table will lend visual warmth to a space while also slowing the spread of germs.

House Plants

Expect houseplants to be a staple in nearly every room in 2022. Indoor plants help purify the air, add life and produce a calming effect. Using house plants as a decorative accent in place of a floor lamp or accent table is a low-effort, high-impact way to update a space.

Natural Materials

Furniture in natural materials, such as caning, rattan and grasscloth, are not only timeless, but they are currently having a moment. For example, a grasscloth-covered console table or rattan coffee table brings natural elements into the room and additional texture that every space could benefit from.

Green-Hued Piece

The color green has been gaining popularity over the past several years, and it will continue to be a strong color in 2022. Replacing your neutral sofa with a punchy green option will leave a significant impact on the look and feel of the room. A green accent chair or green-themed throw pillows will produce a similar effect if a green sofa is too much commitment.