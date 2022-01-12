If exploring the road less traveled is your vacation style, leave the resort towns to the masses and plan a vacation to an undiscovered ski town this winter. You will benefit from shorter lines, fewer crowds and beautiful scenery, delicious restaurants and exploring uncharted territory. Read on to learn more about lesser-known resort towns and why you should book your next trip ASAP.

Ketchum, Idaho

The Rocky Mountains run through this area of Idaho, and you can enjoy the gorgeous Rockies without the crowds typically found in Colorado. Located next to the neighboring town, Sun Valley, Ketchum has a historic downtown known for its powdery snow. Ketchum is filled with eclectic shops, various types of restaurants and a centrally located hotel, Hotel Ketchum.

Taos, New Mexico

Despite New Mexico being in the desert, Taos is in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range, above the Northern New Mexico desert. It’s high elevation and New Mexico’s dry climate results in dry powder, ideal for skiing. Taos has nearly 1,300 acres to ski, and experienced skiers will enjoy the steep, challenging terrain. When you’re looking for a break from the slopes, there are plenty of restaurants, cultural galleries and galleries.

Crested Butte, Colorado

Neighboring Aspen, Crested Butte is a less crowded ski destination. However, cross-country skiers or snowshoe enthusiasts can explore the surrounding 1.7 million acres of national forest. The town of Crested Butte is historic and charming, lacks any chain stores and has plenty of restaurants and bars to visit while you apres.

Whitefish, Montana

Whitefish has minimal crowds and awe-inspiring views. If you’re used to skiing in Colorado and Utah, Whitefish will feel like a private, exclusive retreat. Located in northern Montana, Whitefish has stunning views of the surrounding mountains and gorgeous pine trees. The town is friendly and down to each, with plenty of restaurants and accommodations.

Grand Targhee, Wyoming

As an alternative to Jackson Hole, Grand Targhee boasts gorgeous views of the Teton Range. The area rarely sees crowds and has a laid-back vibe. Grand Targhee receives about 500 inches of snow annually, so it’s a must if you’re searching for fresh, secluded powder.

Sun Valley, Idaho

If you’re looking to do some serious skiing without the crowds, Sun Valley’s skiing terrain is spread across two different mountains. Its 16 different lifts offer access to some of the best downhill skiing runs in the U.S. There are also 25 miles of trails to cross country ski and snowshoe. While Sun Valley accommodates both expert and intermediate skiers, the resort recently opened up a new, expert-only terrain.

Bend, Oregon

In Bend, come for the skiing, stay for the dining. Bend is reminiscent of a Western town adjacent to the Cascade Mountains. Bend is also 30 minutes away from Mt. Bachelor, the country’s sixth-largest ski resort. Bend’s downtown area is filled with unique boutiques, delicious restaurants, and breweries to quench your thirst after a long day on the slopes.