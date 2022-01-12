Whether you move into a new, custom build or a 100-year old house, it simply doesn’t feel like home until you’ve added the touches that make your home uniquely you. Maybe your home was custom designed before you moved in, or perhaps you’re planning on slowly redesigning it over time. Whichever your scenario, there are a few easy ways to make the house feel like yours, even if you just moved in. Read on to learn some small ways to make a new house feel like home.

Apply a Fresh Coat of Paint

In a new house, you can approach a fresh coat of paint in several ways. For example, if you’re not sure of the design direction for your new home, or you’re waiting on an interior designer to help you, painting the entire house white can help you envision a new design scheme for your new house. Or, if you already know the design direction you want to take, you can schedule the painters after your closing date and before your move-in date.

Display Art and Photos

While you may not be ready to immediately hang art on the walls, displaying family photos and smaller art pieces on table surfaces can bring some familiarity into a new space. Keep all your larger framed art pieces in one area, so you can begin to hang them as you’re ready.

Focus on the Bedrooms

It can be tempting to tackle the main living spaces first, but having the bedrooms set up and the closets unpacked can bring an overall sense of peace and organization. Going to sleep in a functional, orderly bedroom and waking up to an organized closet can help facilitate a better night’s sleep, where you can wake up and be ready to tackle a day of unpacking the rest of the house. Organizing the children’s rooms will also go a long way in helping them feel secure and settled in their new home.

Cater to Your Senses

When you first move in, incorporate the scents and sounds that feel like home to you. For example, light your favorite candles and turn on your favorite music. Igniting these familiar smells and melodies can help you relax and feel at home.

Create Immediate Order

Moving to a new house often comes with plenty of chaos. Between running out for last-minute errands, scheduling the cable company and stepping over piles of boxes, you can quickly feel like you’re losing control. So create an area of the house where you keep your wallet, keys, sunglasses or any other items you need immediate access to when you’re running in and out. It’s a small way to regain some control amid the chaos.

Celebrate Your Fresh Start

Make your first meal in your new home special. Whether it’s as a homemade pizza, celebrate the start of your fresh start by cooking and enjoying a home-cooked meal together in your new kitchen.