Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean you need to let go of the cozy warm decor. After you put away the overtly seasonal decorations, you can still leave out your winter accents to maintain the inviting warmth of the holidays all winter long. Read on for tips on creating a cozy space this winter as you transition your home’s holiday decor to winter accents.

Add Ambient Lighting

A warm glow is one of the hallmarks of a cozy home. Layering in additional lighting sources, such as floor or table lamps, as well as layering in extra candles, will keep your home aglow when the sun sets late afternoon. Also, updating your lampshades and sconce shades is an easy way to give your existing light sources a new, fresh look.

Layer Natural Elements

If you incorporate natural elements into your holiday decor theme, they are a great accent to leave up all winter long. For example, birch logs, seasonal greenery and winter florals add life to your home. Bringing in a plant, such as an olive plant, will also help purify the air.

Celebrate Seasonal Textures

Embrace seasonal textures for the rest of the cold winter months. Displaying pillows and blankets in rich fabrics like boucle, velvet or chenille, draping fur or cashmere blankets over the sofa and layering extra rugs underfoot will create a cocoon-like retreat.

Embrace Rich Colors

Layering in luxe, rich colors refreshes your space and creates a restful ambiance. Layering in shades of gray, browns and rusts, similar to what you find in nature, will create a serene backdrop as you relax at home this winter.

Restyle the Mantel

If you plan on spending many evenings in front of a roaring fire, restyle your mantel, so you have a fresh focal point. Change up the art and accessories you use on your mantel, such as groupings of candlesticks, potted topiaries, jars, decorative boxes or framed photos.

Refresh Your Coffee Table Books

As you spend more time indoors, give your coffee table books a refresh. Whether you rotate them in different rooms or invest in some new ones, they will visually update your surface areas, as well as give you and your guests new reading material as you gather around your living area.

Savor Seasonal Scents

Whether you prefer candles, oils, or simmering a pot of delectable seasonal aromas, choose a scent with winter-inspired undertones. If you prefer a warm, welcoming scent, boil a pot of hot water on the stove, and let it simmer with apples, cloves, pine, ginger, nutmeg, allspice or vanilla. If you prefer a fresher, cleaner scent, fill it with oranges, grapefruit, lemons, mint, ginger, lavender, basil or rosemary.