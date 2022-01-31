Here are six ways to enhance your luxury investment property and keep your income stream flowing.
Create a Theme, But Skip the Kitsch
A subtly integrated theme will make your property memorable to first-time visitors and repeat renters.
Have a Unique Touch
Whether you’re catering to gourmet cooks or literary zealots, create memorable moments for your guests.
Create an Aspirational Lifestyle
Construct a social media presence for your property, highlighting content that reflects the lifestyle of the home and the surrounding area.
Take a “Less Is More” Approach
Facilitate a relaxing state of mind by embracing simplicity in the design.
Invest in Smart Technology
Installing a keyless entry lock and deadbolt will easily allow your guests and staff to access the property without exchanging keys.
Invest in the Correct Areas
Since a rental home is a high-traffic property, invest in pieces that are durable and will stand the test of time.