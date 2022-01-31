Here are six ways to enhance your luxury investment property and keep your income stream flowing.

Create a Theme, But Skip the Kitsch

A subtly integrated theme will make your property memorable to first-time visitors and repeat renters.

Have a Unique Touch

Whether you’re catering to gourmet cooks or literary zealots, create memorable moments for your guests.

Create an Aspirational Lifestyle

Construct a social media presence for your property, highlighting content that reflects the lifestyle of the home and the surrounding area.

Take a “Less Is More” Approach

Facilitate a relaxing state of mind by embracing simplicity in the design.

Invest in Smart Technology

Installing a keyless entry lock and deadbolt will easily allow your guests and staff to access the property without exchanging keys.

Invest in the Correct Areas

Since a rental home is a high-traffic property, invest in pieces that are durable and will stand the test of time.