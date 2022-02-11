If it seems consumer costs have soared—it’s because they have. Prices rose 7% from December 2020 to December 2021, the largest jump since 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you are trying to cut costs, it may skip your notice that you are wasting money on things you have always paid for but may not need any longer. While there are many ways to slash your spending—and you know best where your extravagances are—peruse this list to find some options you may not miss if you cut them.