One of the most popular holidays, St. Patrick’s Day, is right around the corner. Looking for fun ways to celebrate? You’re in luck! These fun, affordable activities are perfect for getting your kiddos in the Irish spirit.

Everything’s Better When It’s Green!

We all know the age-old tradition of wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day, but why not take it a step further? Give everything a good ol’ green glow! Serve your favorite green foods. But the fun doesn’t have to stop there! Green eggs and ham are no longer just delicacies of a storybook. Use food dye to turn your breakfast green. Swap your plates and utensils for disposable green alternatives for an extra layer of fun!

Build Your Own Leprechaun Traps

Gather supplies from around the house to create a clever trap for your sneaky little friends. Set the traps out the night before St. Patrick’s Day. Fill them with chocolate coins to lure the leprechauns out of hiding. But remember, leprechauns are clever escape artists! Once the kiddos are fast asleep, fill the traps with candy and any other traces that might hint that the feisty fellows made a master escape.

Hunt for Gold Coins

Send your kids on a mad dash for gold! Hide chocolate coins around your house and let them search high and low for a yummy treat.

Bake Irish Soda Bread

Put your aprons on and get baking! This classic, traditional bread is a great way to get your hands a little messy. It takes less than an hour, and the tasty reward is worth every minute.

Throw Your Own Parade

Gather some neighborhood friends and show your appreciation for all things Irish. Dress in all green, decorate bikes, scooters and other modes of transportation, and march through the streets to spread the holiday spirit.