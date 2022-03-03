You have many options to cover your bills after you retire. Most people think of an IRA or a 401(k), but investing in one or more properties that will generate income is another strategy to consider.

Benefits of Investing in Real Estate

A rental property can generate monthly cash flow for as long as you own it. That money can supplement your savings so you can live comfortably in retirement.

If you buy a house or apartment building and rent it out, money that the tenant(s) pay in rent can cover your mortgage and other costs associated with owning the property, such as maintenance and insurance. If you raise the rent a little each year, your profit margin can increase over time. These benefits can be compounded if you buy and rent out multiple properties.

If you purchase a house to use as your primary residence, money that you pay toward a mortgage gradually builds equity. If you buy a rental property, money that you collect for rent will pay the mortgage. That means your tenants will build equity for you.

You can choose to be actively involved in managing and maintaining a rental property, or you can hire someone to handle things for you. That can provide convenience, but it can also eat into your profit margin.

You may be able to write off many of the expenses that you incur to maintain the property, find tenants and collect rent. That can significantly reduce your tax liability.

Real estate is a tangible asset that can increase in value over time, often at a rate that exceeds the rate of inflation. If you regularly withdraw money from an IRA or a 401(k), on the other hand, your net worth will gradually decrease.

Downsides of Real Estate Investing

If you want to buy a rental property, you will have to choose one carefully. You will need to find a property that won’t need major repairs or renovations before tenants can move in. It should be in a desirable location to attract people who will be interested in renting it.

You will have to carefully screen tenants and choose people with a history of paying their bills on time and taking care of their homes. If you select tenants who don’t pay their rent or who damage the property, you may have to go through a long legal process to evict them and deal with a loss of rental income for a significant period of time.

Money that you invest in real estate won’t be easily accessible. You should make sure that you have liquid assets available in case there is an emergency.

Seek Advice Before Investing in Real Estate

If you haven’t invested in real estate in the past, you may find that there is a steep learning curve. Consult qualified professionals who can offer you sound advice.