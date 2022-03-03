Keeping your tires inflated to the appropriate pressure is important in any season. Your tires are in contact with the road, and if they’re underinflated, it can be harder to handle the car. Low pressure can cause tires to wear unevenly, which means they will have to be replaced sooner. Underinflated tires can also reduce your gas mileage. Checking the tire pressure frequently is especially important during the winter.

Cold Weather Can Cause Tire Pressure to Drop

When the temperature falls, air contracts. That causes the pressure in tires to drop. If the pressure is too low, it can make it hard to maintain control of a vehicle, especially on snowy or icy roads. If you don’t keep tabs on your tire pressure, you may even find yourself with a flat tire on a frigid night.

Check Your Tire Pressure on a Regular Basis

If the tire pressure falls below a particular level, a warning light on the dashboard will come on to alert you. That light is helpful, but you shouldn’t rely on it to know when your tires are low.

The light only comes on when the tire pressure has fallen by a significant amount. Even if the light isn’t on, your tires may be below the recommended pressure. That’s why you should make it a habit to check your tire pressure on a regular basis. At a minimum, check the tires once a month.

When to Check Tire Pressure

It’s best to measure the pressure in your tires when the car has been sitting for several hours. Driving creates heat that causes air to expand and tire pressure to increase. Checking the pressure when the tires are cold can give you a more accurate reading.

If the pressure is low, inflate the tires as soon as possible. Use a compressor if you have one or head to the nearest gas station with a compressor.

How Much to Inflate Your Tires

If you look at the sidewall on the tires, you will see a pressure level measured in PSI. Many people think that’s the pressure they should inflate their tires to, but it isn’t. That’s the maximum pressure that brand of tires can be inflated to, but it’s not necessarily the appropriate pressure for your vehicle.

Look at the sticker inside the driver’s door and find the recommended tire pressure for your car. You can also find the number in your owner’s manual.

Don’t over inflate the tires because you expect the pressure to drop due to cold weather. Tires perform best when inflated to the correct pressure. Add enough air to get the tires to the recommended pressure and remember to check the pressure regularly.