If you’re planning to renovate your house, you’re probably eager to get the work done. You may think that it makes sense to buy all the materials as soon as possible, but that approach can backfire and cost you more money if something doesn’t go according to plan.

Unforeseen Problems Can Arise

During home remodeling projects, things often don’t go as planned. You and the contractor may agree on the project details, but after the work starts, the team may discover a problem that no one anticipated, such as mold or termite damage.

A significant issue like that will have to be addressed, and it can be expensive. If you didn’t leave enough room in your budget for cost overruns, you may have to cut back on the overall scope of the project.

Your Original Plan May Not Work

The contractor may discover it won’t be possible to carry out the project as planned, or that it will be much more expensive than anticipated. For example, when workers open up a wall, they may realize that the way the plumbing or electrical system is set up will complicate the job. The contractor may suggest doing things in a different way to keep costs down.

Delaying Purchases Can Help You Deal With Unforeseen Issues

If your budget, the scope of the project or the layout of the space has to change for some reason, that can affect your needs and options related to furniture, flooring and appliances. If you have to take money out of your budget to pay for unanticipated repairs, you may no longer be able to afford the high-end appliances you wanted. If you have to configure a room in a way that’s different than the way you planned, you may need more flooring than you thought you would, or you may realize that the sofa and loveseat you had your heart set on won’t fit.

If you have not yet purchased all of the supplies, you will be able to reevaluate and make different choices. You may decide to delay part of the project to keep costs down. You may realize that you can live with your old refrigerator a bit longer or may decide to keep your current furniture until you can save up more money to replace it.

Don’t Rush to Make Purchases

If you buy everything too soon, you may find yourself with furniture or appliances that won’t fit, or you may have to figure out how to come up with extra funds to cover unanticipated costs. Not buying all the materials up front can give you flexibility so you don’t waste money on things you won’t use.