Follow this guide to break down different home design styles to immerse yourself in the design process.

Traditional Design

This style incorporates intricate moldings and classic finish selections such as polished nickel or antique brass.

Transitional Design

Transitional style is hallmarked by sleek, streamlined pieces paired with the warmth of a traditional space.

Contemporary Design

Contemporary design is centered around a less is more approach—simplicity, clean lines, minimal patterns, white space and neutral colors.

Mid-Century Modern Design

A style that has spanned many decades, mid-century modern is a minimalist style hallmarked by clean lines, smooth angles and bright, solid colors.

Industrial Design

Industrial design’s urban minimalism is highlighted by dark neutrals and raw woods and metals.

Scandinavian Design

Scandinavian design embraces minimalism and simplicity, creating a serene vibe.