Once you’ve made it through the stress of buying a home, there is one more hurdle to cross—the moving process. Staying hyper-organized is one of the best ways to alleviate the stress associated with moving. Following a tried and true checklist can help you stay organized and on track during this often chaotic experience. Read on for a list to follow as you prepare to move into your new home.

Walk Through the House

If the house is available to you, walk through to take measurements of the spaces and rooms so you can plan out where your existing furniture will go and to accommodate any new furniture. This will help you be able to direct the movers where to set items and avoid having to rearrange them too much once you’re settled in.

Hire Deep Cleaners

After the closing and before move-in, hire a deep cleaning deep to thoroughly clean and disinfect every nook and cranny. Ensure the cleaning team pays attention to every window sill, baseboard, moulding, and surface. This way, you can move all your belongings in and be confident that the home is spotless and move-in ready.

Change Your Address

Before your move-in date, change your address with the post office, as it takes several weeks for the change to register. Also, update your banking and financial information, insurance information, and other services that require your personal information. Also, schedule an appointment at the DMV to update your driver’s license.

Make Plans for Children and Pets

Moving day can be a chaotic day. Arranging childcare and pet care for your littlest family members can help the day so more smoothly and can help them stay safe. From uncovered outlets, open windows and doors, an unfamiliar area and sharp tools available such as scissors and box cutters, it’s best to keep children and pets away from moving day so you can focus on creating a safe and livable space.

Create an Unpacking Plan

While labeling all your boxes before moving is essential, so is creating a plan for how you will unpack them. Haphazardly unpacking boxes can leave you with access to unnecessary items but with no access to the essentials. The strategy should be based on your unique needs, but keep in mind you’ll likely want access to essential kitchen items such as utensils and glasses, as well as bedroom and bathroom items, like pajamas, and several days worth of clothes and your toiletries and shower essentials.

Set Up the Utilities and Internet

Before moving in, be sure the electricity, heat, gas and water will be available on your moving date. Also, having an internet connection and cable access may be important for you to have so you can relax after a long day of unpacking.

Creating a moving plan in advance can help alleviate the stress associated with this notoriously stressful experience.