When you’re hosting, you can likely find yourself short on seating. However, when you don’t have guests over, you don’t need an abundance of extra seating. This is where flexible seating can be helpful. Movable seating, such as benches, stools and poufs, are functional when guests are over and can be a decorative element when it’s just you and your immediate family. Plus, you don’t have to move around heavy pieces of furniture from room to room. If you’re interested in exploring flexible indoor seating options, read on for seating you can move around based on your entertaining needs.

Ottomans

Using an ottoman instead of a hard-topped coffee table will allow you to have a surface to set a tray with decorative elements or refreshments when you’re spending a quiet night at home. However, you can also clear the surface when you’re entertaining, so it turns into an additional place to sit. Ottomans are incredibly child-friendly, as well, because of the soft, rounded edges and overall surface.

Tuckable Stools

If you have open bottom console tables, tuck several stools underneath as a decorative element and pull out when you’re hosting. Upholstering the seats in a colorful or interesting fabric will turn these stools into eye-catching accent pieces that can be highly functional.

Poufs

Strategically placed poufs can act as footrests, side tables, or additional party seating. Whether they are upholstered, leather, or woven, they can add sophistication and comfort to a space and are multi-functional, no matter the occasion.

Hassocks

A hassock is a low stool or a padded cushion smaller than an ottoman but offers more structure than a pouf. It’s a place to rest your feet when you’re relaxing on the sofa and can also be pulled out to sit on if you’re having a wine night with friends.

Benches

Whether it’s a small x-bench or a more extended bench, both are excellent options to tie a room together from a decorative standpoint and have backup seating if you’re hosting a crowd. Small x-benches can round out a floor plan and can fill in empty spaces. Longer benches can accommodate more people and are a great way to anchor a sofa or create separation between spaces.

Floor Cushions

Floor cushions in a brightly-colored pattern or sophisticated leather can be stored; they’re not in use and are also perfect to display if you’re having a game night with friends. Encourage your guests to kick off their shoes and make themselves comfortable on a plush floor cushion.

Sculptural Stools

While sculptural stools don’t offer as much cushion as an upholstered stool, they are eye-catching accent pieces that can serve as visual art, can be moved around from room to room and are also the perfect cocktail party seating.

Incorporating movable seating in your living spaces can upgrade your room’s design aesthetic on a daily basis. It can offer your guests a place to spread out, have a seat, and encourage conversation.