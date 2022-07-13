If you’re going to regret a purchase, the last purchase you want to feel remorse over is a house. Buying a home can bring emotional stress, which can often be alleviated by thoroughly preparing for the purchase. From working with an experienced real estate broker to being clear on your housing needs to being diligent during the home search process, there are several tricks to help prevent home buying regret. To safeguard yourself against feelings of homebuyers’ remorse, read on for ways to avoid regretting this sizable purchase.

Work With an Experienced Real Estate Broker

Working with an experienced broker who is knowledgeable about the process, market and area will be one of the most significant drivers of a successful home searching process and real estate transaction. This level of experience can help steer you in the right direction, find relevant listings and make the offer, negotiation and closing processes as seamless as possible. Additionally, real estate brokers usually have access to private listings or pocket listings that aren’t available to everyone else.

Create a Realistic Price Range

Working with your accountant, financial advisor, real estate broker and any other relevant parties, create a realistic price range that will result in you purchasing a house that fits your budget and is not too low or too high. This will help you avoid purchasing a house that may be too small or buying a house that exceeds your budget.

Assess Your Wants and Needs

Being clear on the home features that are wants versus the home features that are needs will help you confidently look at homes that will meet all your requirements. For example, a house with five bedrooms may be a need, while a home with a new deck could be a want. Continuously review this list during the home searching process to feel confident in your decision to buy a home that makes the most sense for your needs.

Evaluate the Neighborhood

Regretting the neighborhood is a significant issue because while you can change home features, you can’t change the neighborhood. Instead, research the school districts, visit the downtown area and review any potential new development plans the village has.

Take Careful Notes After Each Showing

If you’re viewing multiple houses on the same day, it can be challenging to keep track of what you like and dislike about each house. Also, in a competitive market, you may feel forced to extend an offer sooner than you’re comfortable with. So keep detailed notes as you walk through each house, and write down your final impressions as soon as you leave.

Listen to Your Intuition

It can be tempting to extend offers on homes you wouldn’t normally consider in a competitive market. Instead, try to avoid extending panic-based offers and trust the process that the right home will come on the market for you.

Being diligent about the home search and offer process can contribute to a home purchase free of regret.