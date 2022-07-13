If you’re newly building out your patio plan, a few must-haves will turn your backyard space into a highly usable and visually pleasing area. Or, if you’re moving from an urban dwelling to a suburban single-family home, the additional square footage may feel overwhelming. Read on for the essentials to perfect your patio to enjoy a summer in your outdoor living area.

Set the Scene

The landscaping scheme will set the tone for your patio’s overall look and feel. While following the natural style of your home’s architecture can be the most natural way to do this, you can also take design risks and veer in a different direction. For example, if you choose to embrace your home’s existing architectural style, this may mean filling the backyard space with plenty of wildflowers if you have a Craftsman-style home. Or, if you have a traditional Colonial-style home, you may favor tightly trimmed boxwoods and an abundance of white hydrangeas. However, if your backyard isn’t visible from the street or the home’s interior, you can take more design risks and mix different styles until you have your ideal blend of architecture and landscaping.

Create Functional Sections

Like your living room, break your outdoor patio into sections with their own specific function. This could look like:

A space for a fire feature, such as a fire pit, fire table or outdoor fireplace.

A dining area with your dining table, chairs and oversized umbrella

A cooking space to accommodate your grill at a minimum, or your outdoor kitchen, depending on how extensively your patio space has been built out

A gathering space that may include an outdoor sectional and sofa

A conversation area with several armchairs with end tables for a space to have more intimate conversations

Structures, such as decorative planters, large-scale planters filled with trees, hedges, a pergola, or a sitting wall can help to define the different spaces further. Additionally, rugs can help define each separate area.

Add in Layers

Just like you would add functional and aesthetic layers to your living space, adding these into your outdoor living space is what will elevate your patio space from utilitarian to luxurious. Rugs, coffee tables, end tables, planters, pillows, throws, thoughtful upholstery, and lighting contribute to a welcoming and inviting environment.

Create a Comfortable Climate

From the sweltering sun, humid evenings, or chilly nights, regulating the outdoor climate is essential to enjoy your outdoor space. Having enough shade options, such as umbrellas, sail shades and pergolas can help block the sun’s harsh rays. If your patio is covered, ceiling fans will help cut the humidity and help keep the mosquitos at bay. Finally, if you live in an area with chilly evenings or want to extend the length of your patio season, outdoor heaters are a patio must-have.

Create a Lighting Plan

Outdoor illumination is essential when the sun sets. String lights and hanging lanterns will add ambiance; coach lights and sconces create functional lighting; hanging pendants add both functional lighting and an aesthetic element; and solar ground lamps will illuminate walkways and are a safety feature when walking around.